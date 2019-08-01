They lowered the bar when filling this job
Every job that I have been blessed to have listed qualifications. When I wanted the job, I would look them over to see if I was qualified even to apply.
Having skin of color, I always considered whether I might be rejected. I looked for the right clothes, the right hairstyle and even the right smell because I wanted to put my best foot forward.
During the interview I watched my words. I was careful not to insult or to phrase a statement wrongly. I wanted to be painted in the best possible light. To use curse words, or to display behavior that is in no way becoming of the position, would cancel me out.
An organization with high standards would never hire someone who simply did not fit the position. While I don’t use social media to insult, I surely would not want the company I am applying to find out that I have said or done something, like assaulting another person. If they did find this out about me, I know I wouldn’t get the job.
Yet, to my surprise, they go and hire someone doing everything I tried not to do. America?
Darlene Lindsay
High Point
Impeachment isn’t solution. Voting is.
The problem with impeachment of this president is that we would be no better off.
The vice president, Mike Pence, is maybe scarier then what we have. We will go back 50 years in all our rights. There will be a great loss to gay rights and women’s rights, and I do not see a lot of hope for minorities.
We must go to the polls and vote this president out of office. Last election it was hard, but this election we will be voting for America and our values. Anyone who stayed home last time must get out and vote.
If Puerto Rico can bring change, we can, too. Then we can see about making this president, his daughter, his son-in-law and his sons accountable for using the government as their own cash cow.
Remember, all of this can be achieved by getting out and voting.
Jessica Whitehead
Ruffin
I want a pair of those Nikes ... so do others.
To whomever runs Nike:
I want a pair of the Betsy Ross shoes. Size 9 wide, woman’s.
If you have a few pairs just lying around, I know some other people who want them, too.
You have bowed to pressure from one person. What about the rest of us U.S. citizens and our civil rights? Don’t we deserve a say?
Sell those shoes! Please!
Vicky Allison
Greensboro
Beware of side effects in fixing medical bills
Congress is wisely seeking to give patients a break by tackling the problem of unexpected medical bills. But as with anything in the medical field, the important question is about side effects. And proposals that cap rates on reimbursements create more problems than they solve.
Side effects may include doctor shortages, especially in rural communities, as we have seen in California after that state capped out-of-network rates. Further side effects may include a shrinking number of in-network options, as insurance companies lower their costs and maximize their profits, thanks to the leverage this system gives them over doctors and hospitals.
While such proposals might have good intentions about taking the surprise out of medical billing, they would also make it more difficult for patients to see a doctor. We should look to proven solutions instead of trying to treat a sickness with a cure worse than the disease.
George Wass
Greensboro
Impeachment could make Pence president
Well, the Mueller hearings have ended with a whimper, not a bang. Apparently, age has caught up with Robert Mueller, and deflated some of the vigor in this great man.
I did learn one new tidbit from the second round of hearings: Mueller said President Trump had been untruthful in some of his under-oath, written responses during the probe.
Isn’t that the same thing as one of the impeachment charges that almost brought President Clinton down? Lying under oath?
I used to think that impeachment now is the best course before Trump screws up anymore.
But then, we’d have President Pence during the rest of Trump’s term. Pence would then be eligible for two more terms after that.
It’s enough to give you nightmares.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
