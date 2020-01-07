President has acted; now Congress should
President Trump’s reckless decision to assassinate Iranian General Soleimani has raised the stakes for war with Iran to a dangerous degree. He continues to taunt the Iranians on Twitter with warnings about 52 sites targeted for destruction. Already 3,500 troops from Fort Bragg have been deployed to the Middle East. We can only hope that the president’s actions don’t prolong the endless war that Trump himself condemns and that has cost countless American lives and money.
President Trump has a long list of failed foreign policy actions: for example, his misplaced trust of dictators Kim Jung Un and Vladimir Putin, his withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear weapons agreement and the Paris climate treaty, his betrayal of our Kurdish allies in Syria, and his withholding of military aid approved by Congress to defend Ukraine.
Because Trump lacks the discipline and judgment to make wise foreign policy decisions in the U.S.’s interest, Congress should immediately revoke the Authorization for the Use of Military Force given to President Bush in 2002. Reps. Budd and Walker and Sens. Burr and Tillis must support restraint on President Trump before he further escalates to World War III.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Lind was committed to justice for us all
Regarding the recent retirement of Guilford County Public Defender Fred Lind:
“(W)ith liberty and justice for all,” is part of every American citizen’s pledge. Our system of justice is based on the adversary model. It depends on two equal but opposing advocates to present their interests. When one side lacks material resources, justice is compromised.
Properly resourced and dedicated public defenders protect our liberty interests. The right of a criminal defendant to a lawyer is provided by the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Fred Lind’s professional commitment to defending all of us is the expression of this important constitutional right. Thank you to Fred and all of the public defenders for their service to preserving this pledge of liberty for us.
Eugene E. Lester III
Greensboro
The writer is a local attorney.
Statue researchers were not historians
It is worthy to note the article “93% of Confederate monuments are still standing. Here’s why” (Dec. 29), was compiled by political science professors and no history professors. Do we bring perspective and learn from history by tearing down monuments?
My great-great-grandfather served with Chatham County’s Pettigrew’s Brigade and was captured after Pickett’s charge at Gettysburg. He spent the rest of the war in prison and walked for three months to Bonlee to a looted family farm. A third of his Chatham comrades died during the war. Their reason for going to war was to protect homes and families.
Independent, non-slaveholding farmers, tradesmen and mechanics were the vast majority before the war. Guion Johnson, in “Anti-Bellum North Carolina,” wrote: “There were few overgrown estates and the majority of inhabitants lived upon the produce of their own labor.” Family stories are passed down, such as the one about a 14-year-old girl who was raped by one of Stoneman’s raiders looting through Wilkes County at the end of the war. That girl was my wife’s great-great-grandmother.
Read “North Carolina — History of a Southern State” by Hugh Lefler and Albert Newsom. When in Raleigh enjoy the N.C. History Museum.
Jonathan Sparrow
Greensboro
The writer graduated with a degree in history from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1971.
Why so few stats about homicides?
Your articles dealing with student suspensions provide a plethora of statistics involving race, gender, overall school racial make-up, etc. Your recent articles about Greensboro’s murder rate (44 last year and three already for this year), have zero statistical breakdown of who was murdered, who was arrested for the murders, etc. Why is that? Are readers to assume that school suspensions are a more serious concern to analyze than murder?
Kenneth Trager
Greensboro
Alas, the new decade is still a year away
The article titled “Cheers, tears and prayers usher in new decade” (Jan. 1) opens by stating, “Revelers around the globe are bidding farewell to a decade …” Alas, the article is a year early, since decades begin with the year ending in the numeral 1 and finish with a 0. For example, Jan. 1, 2001, opened the 21st century and the start of the new millennium, just as the year 1 A.D. (not the year 0 A.D.!) marked the beginning of the Christian era.
No less an authority than Donysius Exiguus, who was born around the year 470, was the first to suggest counting the passage of the years from the date of the birth of Jesus Christ; the beginning of the anno Domini (which means “Year of Our Lord” in Latin) era, or A.D. And the rest, “they” say, is history!
Jim Ertner
Greensboro
