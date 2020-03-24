History will judge Richard Burr harshly
Every day good citizens step up in ways that inspire us. As a family physician in a small town I see our community coming together to face a terrible, life-threatening pandemic. Many will step up in spite of the risks to themselves.
Sen. Richard Burr reassured us that our government was the best prepared to handle this crisis yet he knew differently. He decided to sell as much as $1.5 million in stocks rather than sound the alarm. We lost several weeks as a country to prepare.
Lives will be lost due to his inaction. Now he desires to have the Senate Ethics Committee clear his name.
How about letting the FBI and Securities & Exchange Commission look into insider trading?
My daughter is at the Air Force Academy. Their motto: “Integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do.” Sen. Burr failed all three by his actions. Years from now, when his money is dust, history will judge. The USA Hall of Shame: Benedict Arnold and Richard Burr.
He may not be found guilty by his buddies but he will forever be known for his criminal negligence and selfishness.
This is his Scarlett Letter of Shame that neither he nor history can remove.
Scott Luking
Reidsville
Richard Burr should donate his stock gains
It appears that Sen. Richard Burr forgot that he has an ethical obligation to not only himself but to his constituents.
In 2012, he was one of just a few senators who opposed the bill that specifically dealt with privileged information and financial transactions of members of the Senate.
He stated that “they” were already held to the corporate standard of insider trading. He must have forgotten his self-righteous position.
I suggest that he take the gains made by selling stocks with this privileged inside information and find a fund that is helping the small business people who are losing their companies and livelihoods due to the current crisis. (Perhaps we can create such a fund, if none exists.)
Ruth R. Petty
Greensboro
Retail workers are also being heroic
I agree with David Burke about the heroism of health care workers (letter, “Heroes of this crisis need more coverage,” March 20).
We also should extend our gratitude to those working in grocery stores and other retail establishments who risk their health to serve us all. They also are heroes.
John Neufeld
Greensboro
Hysteria has led us into the Corona Zone
In the sea of senseless overreaction to the coronavirus in which we now tread water, one of your letters made good, common sense: David H. Hopper, M.D. (“COVID-19 worries us; what about the flu?” March 2), emphasized the greater danger presented by the common flu as opposed to the coronavirus.
For no good reason events are canceled; restaurants closed; ghastly bastardizations of the English language appear (“social distancing” and “shelter in place”); and toilet paper vanishes from store shelves.
I regret that Rod Serling, creator of the great series “The Twilight Zone,” is dead and unavailable to turn his sharp wit against this state of sordid affairs. Perhaps he would have produced “The Corona Zone.”
But he did leave two legacies: two episodes of “The Twilight Zone” that are applicable to today’s lockdown mentality.
In “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street,” a rational group of people gradually turns into an out-of-control mob when trivial suspicious events occur.
In “The Shelter,” a rational group of friends turns into an out-of-control mob when they think aliens are attacking the Earth. They smash the door of one neighbor’s fallout shelter only to learn that the “attack” was a satellite.
Serling laughs at us from the grave.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
This isn’t hate; it’s about accountability
Why is it that whenever people call Donald Trump to account, they are called “Trump haters”? Or they are told they just need to “get over” the 2016 election?
We should all be holding our elected leaders accountable, no matter the party affiliation. That’s what democracy is all about.
I am an unaffiliated voter and through my unaffiliated eyes, what I see in the letters Tom Imbus (“Pause from the hating and step up to help,” March 19) and others are referring to, is not hate or grudge-holding, but a desire to speak truth to power, a determination to get the facts out, and a need to make sure that our elected leaders are acting through allegiance to the Constitution they are sworn to uphold, instead of self-interest or allegiance to their party.
Maybe if readers like Mr. Imbus would stop reading through the lens of defensiveness, they would be able to stop gratuitously attacking others and, in Mr. Imbus’ words, be able to reflect on what’s important in this crisis and pull for the U.S. and the world.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Remember Martha?
How many remember why Martha Stewart was sent to prison? If you don’t remember, it was for what Sens. Richard Burr and Kelly Lynn Loeffler just did: insider trading.
Rod Jackson
Greensboro
