Quarterback Grayson Willingham passed for two touchdowns and running back Ameen Stevens ran for four touchdowns as sixth-ranked Lenior-Rhyne beat 25th-ranked Carson-Newman 49-21 in Hickory in the third round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
The Bears (13-0) advance to the quarterfinals where they will play West Florida, which upset Valdosta State, the defending champions, 38-35 on Saturday.
Willingham was 11 of 17 passing for 104 yards and Stevens had 20 carries for 128 yards as he averaged 6.4 yards a carry.
The Bears scored first on a block punt as Tre Luttrell returned it 10 yards for a touchdown. Drake Starks caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Willingham and then caught an 11-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 lead.
The Bears made it 28-0 in the first quarter when Stevens scored from 30 yards out.
Stevens scored his final three touchdowns of the game in the second half.
Quarterback Derrick Evans was 13 of 23 passing for 104 yards and had one touchdown for the Eagles (9-3) and running back Antonio Wimbush had 12 carries for 91 yards.
