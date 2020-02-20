UPDATED THURSDAY, FEB 20 AT 8:09 PM
Alamance Christian Sch/Day Care: Closed Tomorrow
Alamance County Government: Delayed 3 hours
Alamance County Health Department: Delayed 3 hours
Alamance County Meals on Wheels: Closed Tomorrow; Condition 3
Alamance County Public Libraries: Delayed 2 hours
Alamance-Burlington Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Employee code A
Alleghany County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Altamahaw Baptist Church Day Care: Closed Tomorrow
Apple Tree Academies, Clemmons: Delayed
Apple Tree Academies, Greensboro: Delayed 2 hours
Apple Tree Academies, Northgate Ct.: Delayed 2 hours
Apple Tree Academies, Phillips Ave.: Delayed 2 hours
Appleville Academy: Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes; Opening 9am
Archdale Friends School: Preschool closed; Afterschool closed
Asheboro City Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Closed, optional teacher workday
Bailey's Grove Baptist Schools: Closed Tomorrow
BCH Weekday Education: Delayed ; Opening 10am
Bethany Christian School: Closed Tomorrow
Bethany Community Middle School: Closed Tomorrow
Bethany Stepping Stones: Opening 9am
Beyond Measure Barbering Institute [WEB]: Closed Tomorrow
BFIC Child Care: Opening 7am
Bishop McGuinness High School: Closed Tomorrow
Blessed Sacrament School: Closed Tomorrow
Bridges Academy: Closed Tomorrow
Bright Starz Learning Center: Delayed 2 hours
Brittain Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Building Blocks Children's Center: Delayed 3 hours; Opening 9am
Burlington Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow
By Faith In Christ Ministries: Canceled Today
Carroll County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Caswell County Government: Opening 10am
Caswell County Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Employee code B
Central Carolina Plastics/Products [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours
Central Methodist Day School, Asheboro: Closed Tomorrow
Chatham Charter School: Closed Tomorrow
Childcare Network #237, Mackay Rd.: Delayed 2 hours
Childcare Network 253: Delayed 2 hours
Childcare Network, #298: Delayed 2 hours
Childcare Network, Adams Farm Pkwy: Delayed 2 hours
Childcare Network, Elon #297: Delayed 2 hours
Children's Museum of Alamance County: Closed Tomorrow
Christ's Little Acorns Preschool: Closed Tomorrow
Clerk of Superior Court, Guilford Co.: Closed Tomorrow
Clover Garden School: Closed Tomorrow
Coggins Baptist Childcare: Delayed 3 hours
Cogic Cathedral Day Care Center: Delayed 2 hours
Community Bapt. Day Care, Reidsville: Closed Tomorrow
Community Baptist School, Reidsville: Closed Tomorrow
Community In Christ Preschool: Closed Tomorrow
Cornerstone Charter Academy: Closed Tomorrow
Cradles 2 Crayons Development Center: Delayed 3 hours
Davidson County Transportation: Opening 10am
Davidson County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Davie County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
DaVita Dialysis, Montgomery: Delayed 2 hours
Elkin City Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Emergency Responders Credit Union: Opening 10am
Faith & Love Childcare Enrichment: Opening 10am; No transportation
Family Services of Davidson County: Opening 10am
First Baptist Child Learn/Denton: Delayed 2 hours
First Church of God Day School: Delayed 2 hours
First School of Elon: Preschool closed
FMS East Greensboro Kidney Center [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours; Employee code B
Footsteps Preschool : Closed Tomorrow
Forsyth Academy: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled
Friendly Avenue Baptist Church [WEB]: Delayed 3 hours
Friendship Adult Day Services, B'ton: Closed Tomorrow
Galax City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Gate City Charter Academy: Closed Tomorrow
GCD Central Kitchen: Employee code B; Employee code B
GCD Headstart and Early Headstart: Closed Tomorrow; Employee code B
Good Shepherd Church [WEB]: All activities canceled Friday
Graham Presbyterian Church Playschool: Closed Tomorrow
Greensboro Academy: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled
Greensboro Science Center: Delayed 2 hours
Greif, Inc.: Opening 10am
Guilford County Courts: Closed Tomorrow
Guilford County Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Closed, optional teacher workday
Happyland Childcare: Closed Tomorrow
Harriss & Covington: Closing at 11:00 PM; No third shift
Hartley Drive Family YMCA, HP: Delayed 4 hours, 30 minutes; Opening 9am
Hawbridge School: Closed Tomorrow
Hayes-Taylor Childcare: Opening 10am
Hayes-Taylor YMCA: Closing at 7:00 PM; All activities canceled
Heritage Child Enrichment Center: Opening at 8am
Hillsborough Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled
Honey Bunch Kids: Delayed 3 hours, 30 minutes; Opening 10am
Hopewell United Methodist Preschool: Closed Tomorrow
Hughes Supply Co, Thomasville: Closing at 11:58 PM; No third shift
Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church: 9am service only; Opening 10am
Immaculate Heart of Mary School: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled
Just What I Needed Child Development Ctr: Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes; No second shift
Kids Ahead Afterschool Care: Opening at 8am
Kids Only Childcare Center, Thomasville: Delayed 3 hours
King First Baptist Child Dev. Ctr.: Delayed 3 hours
La Petite Academy, Johnestown Rd.: Opening at 8am
Laugh and Learn Child Care Center: Closed Tomorrow
Laurel Oak Children's Center: Opening at 8am
Level Cross Christian School: Closed Tomorrow
Lexington City Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Lexington Head Start: Delayed 3 hours
Lionheart Academy of the Triad: Closed Tomorrow
Love's Childcare, Haw River: Delayed 3 hours, 30 minutes
Masterbrand Manufacturing, Lexington: Delayed 3 hours
Mitchell Community College: Delayed 3 hours
Mobile Meals of High Point: Canceled Tomorrow
Montgomery County Schools: Closed Tomorrow
Moore County Clerk of Court: Opening 10am
Moore County District Court: Delayed 2 hours
Moss Street Partnership School: Closed Tomorrow
Mountaire Farms: Siler City Plant delayed 2 hours Friday
Mt. Calvary Christian School: Closed Tomorrow
Mt. Pisgah Weekday School: Closed Tomorrow
My Circle of Friends Enrichment: Delayed 2 hours
Neighbors Grove Child Dev. Center: Closed Tomorrow
Neighbors Grove Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow; Afterschool closed
New Birth Baptist Church: No morning services; No morning services
New Life Center Daycare: Opening 9am
Next Generation Academy: Closed Tomorrow
Noble Academy: Closed Tomorrow
North Burlington Dialysis: Delayed 2 hours
North Carolina Zoo: Delayed 3 hours
Oak Ridge Weekday School: Delayed 2 hours
Old Salem: Closed Tomorrow
Our Lady of Grace Catholic School: Closed Tomorrow
Patrick County Schools (VA): Closed Today and Tomorrow
Patrick Henry Community College: Closed Tomorrow
Phoenix Academy: Closed Tomorrow
Piedmont Classical High School: Closed Tomorrow
Piedmont School: Closed Tomorrow
PK Learning Center: Delayed 3 hours
Preferred Furniture Components: Opening 10am
Quality Child Care: Delayed 2 hours
Randolph Community College: Closed Tomorrow
Randolph County Schools: Closed Tomorrow
Randolph District Courts: Canceled Tomorrow
Randolph Senior Adult Assn: Closed Today and Tomorrow; All activities canceled
RCATS Montgomery County: Closed Tomorrow; No transportation
RCATS Randolph County: Closed Tomorrow; No transportation
River Mill Academy: Closed Tomorrow
Roadside Trash Service: Delayed 6 hours
Rockingham Co. Government : Delayed 2 hours; Opening 10am
Rockingham County Schools: Employee code 1
Rowan/Salisbury Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Salem Academy : Opening 10am
Salem College: Opening 10am
Salvation Army High Point: Office Closed Fri. Family Shelter open 24/7. Store opens at Noon
Shining Light Academy : Closed Tomorrow
St. Francis Day School: Closed Tomorrow
St. Pius X School: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled
StayWell Senior Care: Closed Tomorrow
Stephanie's CDC, Inc.: Delayed 2 hours
Stickley Fine Upholstery: Delayed 2 hours
Stokes County Government: Delayed 2 hours; Employee code C
Stokes County Landfill & Garbage: Delayed 2 hours; Employee code C
Stokes County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Summerfield Charter Academy: Closed Tomorrow
Surry County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Tabernacle UMC Week Day School: Closed Tomorrow
Tanger Outlets, Mebane: Closing at 7:00 PM
Teddy Bear Child Care of Asheboro: Delayed 2 hours
Tenn-Tex Plastics: Closed Today
The Benaja Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow
The Experiential School of Greensboro: Closed Tomorrow
Thomasville City Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Closed, optional teacher workday
Town of Gibsonville: Delayed 3 hours
Town of Liberty: Delayed 4 hours
Triad Math and Science Academy: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled
Uwharrie Charter Academy: Closed Tomorrow
Vandalia Christian School: Closed Tomorrow
Victory Learning Center: Closed Today
Von's Kids: Opening 10am
Wallburg Academy [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours
Wesleyan Child Development, Denton: Delayed 2 hours
Westchester Country Day School: Closed Tomorrow
Wilkes County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Workshop of Davidson: Delayed 3 hours
World Victory International Christian Center: Closed Tomorrow
Yadkin County Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Closed, optional teacher workday
YMCA of Randolph-Asheboro: Delayed 5 hours; Opening 10am
YMCA Thomasville: Delayed 5 hours, 30 minutes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.