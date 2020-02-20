UPDATED THURSDAY, FEB 20 AT 8:09 PM

Alamance Christian Sch/Day Care: Closed Tomorrow

Alamance County Government: Delayed 3 hours

Alamance County Health Department: Delayed 3 hours

Alamance County Meals on Wheels: Closed Tomorrow; Condition 3

Alamance County Public Libraries: Delayed 2 hours

Alamance-Burlington Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Employee code A

Alleghany County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Altamahaw Baptist Church Day Care: Closed Tomorrow

Apple Tree Academies, Clemmons: Delayed

Apple Tree Academies, Greensboro: Delayed 2 hours

Apple Tree Academies, Northgate Ct.: Delayed 2 hours

Apple Tree Academies, Phillips Ave.: Delayed 2 hours

Appleville Academy: Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes; Opening 9am

Archdale Friends School: Preschool closed; Afterschool closed

Asheboro City Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Closed, optional teacher workday

Bailey's Grove Baptist Schools: Closed Tomorrow

BCH Weekday Education: Delayed ; Opening 10am

Bethany Christian School: Closed Tomorrow

Bethany Community Middle School: Closed Tomorrow

Bethany Stepping Stones: Opening 9am

Beyond Measure Barbering Institute [WEB]: Closed Tomorrow

BFIC Child Care: Opening 7am

Bishop McGuinness High School: Closed Tomorrow

Blessed Sacrament School: Closed Tomorrow

Bridges Academy: Closed Tomorrow

Bright Starz Learning Center: Delayed 2 hours

Brittain Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Building Blocks Children's Center: Delayed 3 hours; Opening 9am

Burlington Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow

By Faith In Christ Ministries: Canceled Today

Carroll County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Caswell County Government: Opening 10am

Caswell County Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Employee code B

Central Carolina Plastics/Products [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours

Central Methodist Day School, Asheboro: Closed Tomorrow

Chatham Charter School: Closed Tomorrow

Childcare Network #237, Mackay Rd.: Delayed 2 hours

Childcare Network 253: Delayed 2 hours

Childcare Network, #298: Delayed 2 hours

Childcare Network, Adams Farm Pkwy: Delayed 2 hours

Childcare Network, Elon #297: Delayed 2 hours

Children's Museum of Alamance County: Closed Tomorrow

Christ's Little Acorns Preschool: Closed Tomorrow

Clerk of Superior Court, Guilford Co.: Closed Tomorrow

Clover Garden School: Closed Tomorrow

Coggins Baptist Childcare: Delayed 3 hours

Cogic Cathedral Day Care Center: Delayed 2 hours

Community Bapt. Day Care, Reidsville: Closed Tomorrow

Community Baptist School, Reidsville: Closed Tomorrow

Community In Christ Preschool: Closed Tomorrow

Cornerstone Charter Academy: Closed Tomorrow

Cradles 2 Crayons Development Center: Delayed 3 hours

Davidson County Transportation: Opening 10am

Davidson County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Davie County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

DaVita Dialysis, Montgomery: Delayed 2 hours

Elkin City Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Emergency Responders Credit Union: Opening 10am

Faith & Love Childcare Enrichment: Opening 10am; No transportation

Family Services of Davidson County: Opening 10am

First Baptist Child Learn/Denton: Delayed 2 hours

First Church of God Day School: Delayed 2 hours

First School of Elon: Preschool closed

FMS East Greensboro Kidney Center [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours; Employee code B

Footsteps Preschool : Closed Tomorrow

Forsyth Academy: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church [WEB]: Delayed 3 hours

Friendship Adult Day Services, B'ton: Closed Tomorrow

Galax City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Gate City Charter Academy: Closed Tomorrow

GCD Central Kitchen: Employee code B; Employee code B

GCD Headstart and Early Headstart: Closed Tomorrow; Employee code B

Good Shepherd Church [WEB]: All activities canceled Friday

Graham Presbyterian Church Playschool: Closed Tomorrow

Greensboro Academy: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled

Greensboro Science Center: Delayed 2 hours

Greif, Inc.: Opening 10am

Guilford County Courts: Closed Tomorrow

Guilford County Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Closed, optional teacher workday

Happyland Childcare: Closed Tomorrow

Harriss & Covington: Closing at 11:00 PM; No third shift

Hartley Drive Family YMCA, HP: Delayed 4 hours, 30 minutes; Opening 9am

Hawbridge School: Closed Tomorrow

Hayes-Taylor Childcare: Opening 10am

Hayes-Taylor YMCA: Closing at 7:00 PM; All activities canceled

Heritage Child Enrichment Center: Opening at 8am

Hillsborough Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled

Honey Bunch Kids: Delayed 3 hours, 30 minutes; Opening 10am

Hopewell United Methodist Preschool: Closed Tomorrow

Hughes Supply Co, Thomasville: Closing at 11:58 PM; No third shift

Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church: 9am service only; Opening 10am

Immaculate Heart of Mary School: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled

Just What I Needed Child Development Ctr: Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes; No second shift

Kids Ahead Afterschool Care: Opening at 8am

Kids Only Childcare Center, Thomasville: Delayed 3 hours

King First Baptist Child Dev. Ctr.: Delayed 3 hours

La Petite Academy, Johnestown Rd.: Opening at 8am

Laugh and Learn Child Care Center: Closed Tomorrow

Laurel Oak Children's Center: Opening at 8am

Level Cross Christian School: Closed Tomorrow

Lexington City Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Lexington Head Start: Delayed 3 hours

Lionheart Academy of the Triad: Closed Tomorrow

Love's Childcare, Haw River: Delayed 3 hours, 30 minutes

Masterbrand Manufacturing, Lexington: Delayed 3 hours

Mitchell Community College: Delayed 3 hours

Mobile Meals of High Point: Canceled Tomorrow

Montgomery County Schools: Closed Tomorrow

Moore County Clerk of Court: Opening 10am

Moore County District Court: Delayed 2 hours

Moss Street Partnership School: Closed Tomorrow

Mountaire Farms: Siler City Plant delayed 2 hours Friday

Mt. Calvary Christian School: Closed Tomorrow

Mt. Pisgah Weekday School: Closed Tomorrow

My Circle of Friends Enrichment: Delayed 2 hours

Neighbors Grove Child Dev. Center: Closed Tomorrow

Neighbors Grove Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow; Afterschool closed

New Birth Baptist Church: No morning services; No morning services

New Life Center Daycare: Opening 9am

Next Generation Academy: Closed Tomorrow

Noble Academy: Closed Tomorrow

North Burlington Dialysis: Delayed 2 hours

North Carolina Zoo: Delayed 3 hours

Oak Ridge Weekday School: Delayed 2 hours

Old Salem: Closed Tomorrow

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School: Closed Tomorrow

Patrick County Schools (VA): Closed Today and Tomorrow

Patrick Henry Community College: Closed Tomorrow

Phoenix Academy: Closed Tomorrow

Piedmont Classical High School: Closed Tomorrow

Piedmont School: Closed Tomorrow

PK Learning Center: Delayed 3 hours

Preferred Furniture Components: Opening 10am

Quality Child Care: Delayed 2 hours

Randolph Community College: Closed Tomorrow

Randolph County Schools: Closed Tomorrow

Randolph District Courts: Canceled Tomorrow

Randolph Senior Adult Assn: Closed Today and Tomorrow; All activities canceled

RCATS Montgomery County: Closed Tomorrow; No transportation

RCATS Randolph County: Closed Tomorrow; No transportation

River Mill Academy: Closed Tomorrow

Roadside Trash Service: Delayed 6 hours

Rockingham Co. Government : Delayed 2 hours; Opening 10am

Rockingham County Schools: Employee code 1

Rowan/Salisbury Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Salem Academy : Opening 10am

Salem College: Opening 10am

Salvation Army High Point: Office Closed Fri. Family Shelter open 24/7. Store opens at Noon

Shining Light Academy : Closed Tomorrow

St. Francis Day School: Closed Tomorrow

St. Pius X School: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled

StayWell Senior Care: Closed Tomorrow

Stephanie's CDC, Inc.: Delayed 2 hours

Stickley Fine Upholstery: Delayed 2 hours

Stokes County Government: Delayed 2 hours; Employee code C

Stokes County Landfill & Garbage: Delayed 2 hours; Employee code C

Stokes County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Summerfield Charter Academy: Closed Tomorrow

Surry County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Tabernacle UMC Week Day School: Closed Tomorrow

Tanger Outlets, Mebane: Closing at 7:00 PM

Teddy Bear Child Care of Asheboro: Delayed 2 hours

Tenn-Tex Plastics: Closed Today

The Benaja Christian Academy: Closed Tomorrow

The Experiential School of Greensboro: Closed Tomorrow

Thomasville City Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Closed, optional teacher workday

Town of Gibsonville: Delayed 3 hours

Town of Liberty: Delayed 4 hours

Triad Math and Science Academy: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled

Uwharrie Charter Academy: Closed Tomorrow

Vandalia Christian School: Closed Tomorrow

Victory Learning Center: Closed Today

Von's Kids: Opening 10am

Wallburg Academy [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours

Wesleyan Child Development, Denton: Delayed 2 hours

Westchester Country Day School: Closed Tomorrow

Wilkes County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Workshop of Davidson: Delayed 3 hours

World Victory International Christian Center: Closed Tomorrow

Yadkin County Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Closed, optional teacher workday

YMCA of Randolph-Asheboro: Delayed 5 hours; Opening 10am

YMCA Thomasville: Delayed 5 hours, 30 minutes

