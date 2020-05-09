For Greensboro mom LaQuenta McGhee and her husband, Preston Rawls, March is a time of celebration. McGhee’s birthday is on March 2, and the couple’s wedding anniversary on March 30. Even this March, with its social distancing and shelter-in-place directives, there was a joyous event — the birth of their daughter, La’Ryha Rawls, on March 28.
La’Ryha was due in April, but was born early at a healthy 8 pounds 12 ounces. To her parents, she is the blessing in the midst of the chaos brought on by COVID-19.
“Did I imagine that it would be different? Yes!” McGhee says emphatically of her labor and delivery. “But I’m very blessed to have a baby with no problems, and to have had a great support system from my doctors and nurses.”
McGhee’s last month of pregnancy was anything but easy. Her first trip to the Cone Health Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital came March 7, when she went into preterm labor. McGhee was stabilized and put on bed rest at home to extend the pregnancy.
She returned a few weeks later to have the baby.
This time, she noticed a definite difference as more stringent COVID-19 rules came into play.
“Everyone wore the masks and the gloves. I went through labor with a mask on,” McGhee says. “Housekeeping came in to disinfect the room every day. I was scared for myself, but I was really scared for the baby.”
Husband Preston Rawls was there for the delivery. “I was lucky that he could be there, because a lot of women who went in after me couldn’t have anyone with them,” McGhee says. But he was the only family present. Daugthers La’Jada, 12, and La’Deja, 5, met their sister for the first time on Facetime.
“All our plans for this baby were really just demolished,” McGhee says. “I had to cancel our baby shower set for Feb. 22, when all this mess started, so we weren’t prepared because of the virus. I was thankful that my husband could be there, but it was a big disappointment that my mother and father couldn’t. They’ve always been by my side. It’s a different kind of support when you have your mother.”
After a few days at home, dizzy and with a headache, McGhee went back to the doctor for a blood pressure check. Immediately, she was readmitted for another five days, battling high blood pressure.
This time, Rawls couldn’t come with her, nor could baby La’Ryha. Instead, a nurse took the milk that McGhee was expressing and freezing in her room refrigerator to the security station, where Rawls could pick it up.
But the silver lining of this hard time, McGhee says, was the strong support she received from the doctors and nurses.
“I was an emotional wreck, being away from my family and especially this small baby,” she says. “While I was up there alone, breaking down and worrying, they would come by and keep me company and check on me. They made a way, and they went out of their way, to make sure I was OK. Every day, I think about the staff at the hospital, and they were wonderful.”
The doctors also helped Rawls arrange for additional time off from his work at a display company to help McGhee, and to avoid the virus.
“He works with people inside and outside the company, and they all touch a lot of things,” she says. “We knew the virus was going around and thought, ‘We’ve been through too much to put this baby in harm’s way.’ And the doctors agreed with us.”
Now, McGhee says, life is gradually becoming more like what she imagined during her pregnancy.
“We always imagined our three girls,” she says. “I feel blessed to have everyone close to me now, and the family together. Even having to home school, I feel better that they’re all home. I’m doing a lot better, and La’Ryha is with us and healthy. We’re very blessed.”
