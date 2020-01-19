Andrew Landry regrouped to win The American Express after blowing a six-stroke lead on the back nine Sunday.
Landry broke a tie with Abraham Ancer with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole and made a 6-footer on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory. Landry’s victory came two years after losing a playoff to Jon Rahm at PGA West. The 32-year-old Texan has two PGA Tour victories, also winning the 2018 Texas Open.
Ancer tied the Stadium Course record with a 63.
Landry appeared to be cruising to victory when he birdied the first three holes on the back nine to open the six-shot lead. But he bogeyed the next three holes, made a par on the 16th that felt like another bogey, and was tied when Ancer ran in a 25-footer on the 17th.
Scottie Scheffler, tied with Landry to start the final round, fell behind early and had late hopes with an eagle on the 16th to get within one shot. He closed with two pars to finish alone in third.
Landry finished at 26-under 262. The victory sends him back to the Masters.
ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP: Lee Westwood secured his 25th European Tour win by closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory Sunday in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
LPGA TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS: The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions featured a little bit of everything Sunday, except for a winner. That will have to wait until Monday.
Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez matched par five times in a playoff at the 197-yard 18th hole until it was too dark to continue. They will return at 8 a.m. Monday at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to see who gets the trophy.
