FILE — In this March 16, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis brings the ball up during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in New Orleans. Two people familiar with the situation say the Pelicans have agreed to trade Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)