What we do: Provide school supplies and hygiene products to children in the local community.

Wish list: Book bags, paper, notebooks, pencils, colored pencils, pens, markers, crayons, glue, scissors, hygiene products and socks.

To donate: April Reich, 980-339-2896 or thekyndallproject@gmail.com.

