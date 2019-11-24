Virginia Tech 88
Davidson 68
BLACKSBURG — Four Hokies were in double figures Sunday, led by sophomore Dara Mabrey’s 18, and the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team outpaced Davidson 88-68 Sunday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum.
With the win, the Hokies move to 5-0 for the fourth consecutive season under Kenny Brooks and the ninth time in the program’s history. Davidson fell to 4-2.
Northwestern Guilford graduate Elizabeth Kitley flirted with her first double-double, scoring 17 points and also corralling nine boards. Greensboro’s Cayla King, also a Northwestern Guilford graduate, played big minutes off the bench, collecting four rebounds, but was held scoreless in 26 minutes.
Davidson’s Sarah Donovan was the game’s high scorer with 25. She also had 11 rebounds.
Up next, the Hokies are traveling to Daytona Beach, Fla., to participate in the Daytona Beach Invitational with games against Belmont Friday and Georgia on Saturday.
Virginia Tech will return to Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum on Dec. 5 to take on Purdue on ACC Network Extra.
Tipoff for the contest between the Hokies and Boilermakers, which is a part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.