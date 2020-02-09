Virginia Tech 72
North Carolina 63
Chapel hill — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team continued one of their better seasons in program history by knocking off the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-8, 7-6) in Chapel Hill 72-63.
The win was the Hokies’ (17-6, 7-5) seventh ACC win of the year, setting a new program record for ACC wins in a single-season.
With the Tar Heels only down by three with 4:10 to go in the game, the Hokies spouted off seven quick points to push the lead back to 10, which ended up being enough for the Hokies to win.
Guard Dara Mabrey, finished with a team-best 18 points in the game and helped close it out by going 12-12 from the free-throw line, the second most free throws in an ACC game by a Virginia Tech player.
The Heels were led by Taylor Koenen’s double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Northwest Guilford graduate Elizabeth Kitley dominated down low for the Hokies, scoring 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds. Her former teammate at Northwest, Cayla King, played 13 minutes for the Hokies and knocked down a 3-pointer for her only points on the day.
Up next, Virginia Tech will host Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The two teams are separated by half a game for the fourth spot in the ACC standings. UNC will host Syracuse on Thursday night at 7 p.m., looking to end their two-game losing skid.
