Roy Williams and North Carolina’s basketball program picked up a verbal commitment from familiar territory on Saturday when Kinston High junior forward Dontrez Styles verbally committed. Story, B2.
MOST POPULAR
-
Social Security beneficiaries: You might need to act now to get your stimulus check
-
Rockingham's 16 COVID-19 cases connected to single church
-
Are the days numbered for Guilford County's stay-at-home order?
-
Watson, Cameron Marcus
-
Beware of bears and other (stuffed) animals in Greensboro's Dunleath neighborhood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.