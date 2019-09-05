Bills Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye (4) takes the field during an NFL football training camp with the Buffalo Bills in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

 Gerry Broome

Joey Slye, a former Virginia Tech place kicker whose impressive NFL preseason included hitting three field goals of more than 50 yards and making seven of his eight field goal attempts, prepares for his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers. Story, C5.

