DENVER — Tuesday is the biggest day of the primary calendar, when 14 states vote on the Democratic presidential nominee. The roster includes the nation’s two most populous states, California and Texas, and nearly one-third of all the delegates at July’s Democratic National Convention are up for grabs. Here are some key questions:
Can Sanders rebound?
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has promised he could substantially expand the electorate beyond traditional Democratic voters, but that hasn’t happened.
Sanders needs as many delegates as possible because his opponents argue the convention should decide the nominee if no one secures a clear majority.
Tuesday represents Sanders’ best shot at building a durable advantage.
Can Biden stop Sanders?Biden dramatically underperformed in Iowa and New Hampshire, part of a collapse among white voters that allowed Sanders to vault into the lead.
Biden’s campaign hopes South Carolina allows him to vastly overperform today and consolidate the splintered anti-Sanders factions in the party.
Who can stay viable?
Remember 15%. That’s the share of votes a candidate has to get to win delegates in primary elections.
Is Bloomberg’s a bust?
Mike Bloomberg bet more than a half billion dollars on Super Tuesday.
Bloomberg spent that huge sum of money on advertisements and campaign organizations in the 14 states voting today, as well as on other ones voting in the coming weeks.
But since he first appeared on the debate stage, his polls plummeted and now he runs the risk of falling into the sub-15% zone in a number of states.
Even if he doesn’t, will Bloomberg’s ultimate impact be to fragment the anti-Sanders vote further and help pave the way for the self-proclaimed democratic socialist whom he says he got in the race to stop?
What’s California’s deal?
California is different. It’s the biggest prize on the board Tuesday with more than 400 delegates at stake. But California has an unusual voting system that counts all ballots cast Tuesday, even if they were only put in a mailbox that day. It can take weeks to tally the entire vote.
There’s a good chance we won’t know the final delegate disposition out of the state until April. How will that uncertainty affect the race in the weeks after Super Tuesday?
