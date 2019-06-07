BROOKLYN, Mich. — Brad Keselowski hopes this weekend’s NASCAR race in Michigan will look like the one in Kansas last month.
Easy for him to say because he won that one — but Keselowski isn’t the only driver with that view.
“Kansas is the perfect place for this package. Here, I hope that it’ll be like that,” said Alex Bowman. “If this place gets hot and slick, it’s going to be tough. But being cooler, more mechanical grip in the cars — it’s one of the best shots that this package has at creating what I think is the desired effect.”
This weekend is the first of the year’s two Cup races at Michigan International Speedway, the latest site of the week-to-week uncertainty over how NASCAR’s new rules package will impact an event. The race in Kansas was an entertaining one that included 41 green flag passes for the lead. That perhaps bodes well for the Michigan race, but the 2-mile MIS track is longer than the 1½-mile Kansas one.
“The wider the track is in the corners, the better the racing is going to be. We really won’t know that until after all of the practice sessions and really into the race to see how wide it gets,” Keselowski said. “There are a lot of variables that come into play. It is very, very difficult at the moment to predict.”