Scouting is in my veins it seems. I grew up in College Park, Md., outside of Washington, D.C. My mother had been a Girl Scout when she was young in Chicago. She served as a Scout leader for my sister and my troops. I started out as a Brownie in 1951 at 7 years old. We worked on badges, sold cookies, camped in tents overnight and attended day camp many summers learning how to do crafts, and enjoyed cooking and singing around the fire.
As I got older, our troop did several volunteer activities. Among others we helped at a business office and in a hospital as nurse's aides. They gave us training for several weeks, and in return, we volunteered the same amount of time. Then many of us worked with pay. Some of the girls actually later trained as nurses. Some years, we attended Career Day activities at a Girl Scout Camp along the Potomac River. It was in February with no heat or indoor bathrooms in the cabins. It was cold but lots of fun.
Several summers we would go in our troop leader's Suburban to Cape May, N.J., where we rented a house at the beach. There were usually about 10 of us who had been together for years. Now we were in high school. Several mothers would be with us but we were generally off on our own with a few rules.
We divided into two groups to cover the cooking and cleaning up of the meals. On one trip, our group decided to have a little fun with the other group. We circulated around that we had cooked the chili with an addition of toilet water. Boy, that got some action going until they were convinced that it was a joke.
We had lots of fun on our many activities, even though we were older, and it was not considered cool to be in the Girl Scouts. On our meeting day, our leader would meet us in the parking lot after school without broadcasting that we were going to Girl Scouts, but we knew that the others were missing out of fun and adventures.
Our troop leader was with us for around six years, and after we graduated, she would mail a Girl Scout calendar to each of us for years afterward. She would write news of each of us on the brown 11x11 envelope that it came in to keep us informed.
I am now 76 years old and have fond memories of this organization. There were many life lessons and leadership skills that have lasted a life time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.