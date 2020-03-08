I was a Girl Scout in Tenafly, New Jersey, from 1975 to 1985. I earned both the First Class Award and was one of the first girls in my council to earn the Gold Award. My Cadette and Senior leaders were great role models. My most unique experience was as a girl member of the Bergen County Girl Scout Board of Directors. As a Girl Scout, I camped and sang, sold cookies, earned badges, led other girls and took a trip to Boston with my troop.
My favorite Girl Scout memory as a mother was hosting my daughter Sarah’s Gold Award Ceremony in 2016. Our guests and speakers were from throughout Sarah’s 13 years as a Girl Scout. We had a beautiful flag ceremony and a flag retirement ceremony. I made a slide show that had pictures of Sarah being a Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette and Senior Girl Scout. The guests and speakers included many girls and leaders who had been with Sarah during her years as a Scout or had helped her with her Gold Award project.
As a Girl Scout leader for six years in Ramona, California, I did a lot of great things with the girls in my troops. After most meetings and outings, I felt that they had had a really good time and might have learned something new. I was a Brownie leader for two different troops. What I liked best about the Brownie program was the Try-Its. With the Try-It’s the girls tried new activities and learned new skills.
My mother was a Girl Scout in Bergen County, New Jersey. She said she loved being a Girl Scout. When Girl Scouts had its 100th anniversary celebration in 2012, she walked across the George Washington Bridge with my niece’s troop.
My grandmother was a very early Girl Scout, since she was born in 1912, the year that Girl Scouts was founded by Juliette Gordon Low. My grandmother told me that she bought her Girl Scout uniform from her earnings working as a golf caddie.
I am the mother of six daughters, the first three were Girl Scouts for 10 or more years. Currently, I am the mother of a Senior Girl Scout, a Cadette Girl Scout, and a 4-year-old aspiring Girl Scout. For high school graduation, my husband and I have given our daughters lifetime memberships to Girl Scouts. I became a lifetime member in 1993 and am glad that I did.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.