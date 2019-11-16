Kaepernick's Workout Football

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

 Todd Kirkland

Just 15 minutes before quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s scheduled workout for 25 NFL teams at the Atlanta Falcons’ training complex, his representatives announced that the session had been moved 60 miles away to a high school in Riverdale, Ga., a stunning move that seemed to catch everyone off guard. Story, B7.

Load comments