Germany Gymnastics World Championships

Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States listens to the national anthem during the award ceremony for the floor exercise in the women’s apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

 Matthias Schrader

With Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps both retired since the last Olympics, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles will be the face of the Tokyo games for much of the world after winning five of the six gold medals at last week’s world championships. Story, B3.

