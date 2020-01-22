Panthers Browns Football

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers has his jersey grabbed while rushing toward the Cleveland Browns backfield.

One of the most celebrated players in pro football history, the former Carolina Panthers star finished his 17-year career with 724 tackles, including 159.5 sacks – the fourth-best mark in NFL history.

His 266 games played are a record for a defensive lineman and his 13 blocked kicks are the second-most in the NFL, as are his 51 forced fumbles.

At North Carolina, he led the nation in sacks in 2000 with 15. A unanimous All-America in 2001, he also won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player and the Lombardi Award as the best collegiate lineman.

