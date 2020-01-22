One of the most celebrated players in pro football history, the former Carolina Panthers star finished his 17-year career with 724 tackles, including 159.5 sacks – the fourth-best mark in NFL history.
His 266 games played are a record for a defensive lineman and his 13 blocked kicks are the second-most in the NFL, as are his 51 forced fumbles.
At North Carolina, he led the nation in sacks in 2000 with 15. A unanimous All-America in 2001, he also won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player and the Lombardi Award as the best collegiate lineman.
