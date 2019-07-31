After coming so close to winning here in 2013, Jordan Spieth lost a playoff against Patrick Reed. There’s a feeling that if he ever came back he would atone for that loss. Spieth, who is still only 26, has found his game of late, and if his putter gets going, he just might win his 12th PGA Tour tournament. This is the first time Spieth has played in the Wyndham Championship since that loss to Reed.
Breaking
MOST POPULAR
-
'Brain-eating' amoeba killed Guilford County man who swam in water park
-
High Point police responded to a crash. They found a Browns Summit man shot to death in a vehicle.
-
UNCG gets three years of NCAA probation; soccer investigation pending
-
Police respond to disturbance involving hundreds of young people at Greensboro Sportsplex
-
Wyndham buys Sedgefield houses to 'control our own destiny' for golf tournament's growth
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!