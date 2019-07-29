BERMUDA RUN — John Lyras, a 22-year-old from Australia, hasn’t had much luck over the last three months in the United States competing in various tournaments.
That all changed Monday in the qualifying tournament for the Wyndham Championship where four spots were available for this week’s 156-player field. Lyras was staring at a four-foot par putt on the first playoff hole at Bermuda Run Country Club, and he knew one thing.
“I wasn’t going to leave it short so I just thought, ‘What the heck, make it,’” said Lyras, who grew up playing cricket but changed over to golf about five years ago. “Now I’m playing in my first PGA Tour event, which is kind of crazy.”
Lyras shot a 4-under 67 on the par-71 layout and was tied with Andy Pope, a 35-year-old veteran, and Zach Seabolt of Raleigh. The three went to a playoff for two spots in the tournament, and after Seabolt bogeyed, it was Lyras who made the par putt to end the playoff and solidify spots for himself and Pope in the field.
The winner of the qualifier was Paul Peterson, a 31-year-old who lives in Sea Island, Ga., and will be playing in his first PGA Tour tournament in the United States. Peterson shot a 6-under 65, and Carter Page, a 24-year-old graduate of N.C. State, shot a 66 to finish second. The four qualifiers will play at Sedgefield Country Club this week with the first round on Thursday of the final PGA Tour regular-season tournament.
Lyras, who was an amateur when he played in Monday's qualifier, had planned to turn professional later this year, but after qualifying for the Wyndham on Monday, he made the decision to turn pro. This means that if he does make the cut, he will collect part of the purse.
Lyras was busy after his round as he called his parents in Australia so they can possibly make the trip.
“I think my dad (Peter) will be coming so we’ll see,” said Lyras, who has been staying with Barbara and Roger Bear, members of Bermuda Run Country Club, since late last week.
Lyras, who also had to go through the pre-qualifying tournament, will stay in Greensboro for the rest of the week, but his father will likely stay with the Bear family.
“He’s such a great kid so we’re happy for him,” Roger said after following Lyras around on Monday morning.
All four golfers who advanced will be making their debuts in the Wyndham Championship.
Page, who is from Waynesville, was one of the first golfers in the 47-player field to post a good round. He was hopeful his 66 was low enough, but he had to wait about three hours to find out.
Once he returned, Page, who plays on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada, learned he had qualified for his first PGA Tour tournament. Page said it means a lot to be in his home state and play in his first PGA Tour tournament.
“This is big,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll get some people to come out and watch me play because this is something since about 2010 that I've been working toward."
Peterson, who played golf at Oregon State, has status on tours in Asia, Europe and Japan and has played in one event before on the PGA Tour in Malaysia in 2017. This will be his first PGA Tour tournament in the United States.
“I made eight birdies and two bogeys today, and I made a switch to one of my old putters that I started my career with, and it worked pretty well,” Peterson said.
Pope, who is from Glen Ellyn, Ill., played in the last two U.S. Opens and has played on the Web.com Tour, now the Korn Ferry Tour. He hasn't had full status on that tour for two years.
He is also well aware of what Arjun Atwal accomplished in 2010. That year, Atwal had to Monday qualify to secure his spot in the tournament's field. Then he went on to win it.
“I know Arjun well and he’s in Orlando where I live now, and I remind him of that all the time,” Pope said. “I know Sedefield is not a bombers course so that’s good for me because you really have to position your ball well out there. If we are all playing from the same spots in the fairways it gives me a good chance.”