I was a Girl Scout (Brownie level) in 1949.
As a Brownie Scout, our troop took several camping adventures in wooded areas near Savannah, Georgia (my home town).
Since no bathroom facilities were available at our camp site, a deep hole was dug in the ground and a board with a hole in it was placed over the deep hole in the ground. We sat on the hole in the board to take care of nature’s call. After each visit to the hole, and for sanitary reasons, lime would be scattered down the hole.
Our troop had several overnight camping trips during which we slept on cots under the stars and sat on our sit-upons. Each Girl Scout Brownie made her own sit-upon by cutting paper bags into two pieces sewing the pieces together and leaving an opening for stuffing the sown together pieces with pine straw to make a semi-soft place to sit on the ground to avoid red bug bites.
I guess today our experiences would be called primitive camping and we loved it.
