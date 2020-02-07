FILE — In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson celebrates after winning his fifth Sprint Cup Series Championship, in Homestead, Fla. Jimmie Johnson is the latest NASCAR superstar to climb out of his car, with the seven-time champion announcing Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, that 2020 will be his final season of full-time racing. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)