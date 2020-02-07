NASCAR Johnson Retires Auto Racing

FILE — In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson celebrates after winning his fifth Sprint Cup Series Championship, in Homestead, Fla. Jimmie Johnson is the latest NASCAR superstar to climb out of his car, with the seven-time champion announcing Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, that 2020 will be his final season of full-time racing. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

 Terry Renna

As he heads into his 19th and final full season in stock car racing, Jimmie Johnson has chosen to drop his motto — #Chasing8 — and says he would rather remove self-inflicted pressure of winning a record eighth title and enjoy his last run in the No. 48 Chevrolet. Story, B3.

Tags

Load comments