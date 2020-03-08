I have been a Girl Scout at heart for as long as I can remember. I was a Girl Scout from about 1943 to 1951 or 1952. But my first memories are being so proud to get and wear my Brownie uniform and tam. It was so much fun, and we made new and lasting friends. At least one friend in that Brownie troop is still alive, and we see each other twice a year at Greensboro Senior High School reunion luncheons. We talk a lot now and did then.
Our “older leader” didn’t know what to do with us. Exasperated with the two chatterboxes, she told us we had to bring our mothers back with us in order to stay. Of course we did. We learned songs and craft skills and camping skills.
As the years went by, I was a Brownie, regular Girl Scout, and then a Mariner Scout. Some of my best memories as a Scout are of going to Girl Scout Camp at Rock Creek Dairy, now off I 40/85. We slept in cabins with screen windows and canvas bunks and spiders. It was so scary to get up in the middle of the night to go to the latrine. You had to have a buddy to go with you. You both ran.
When it was time to go to ”Main House,” we took a short cut down and up a ravine. Of course we were not supposed to take that short cut because of snakes. We would scream to scare them and run fast down and up. In the morning, we met at the flag pole for flag raising, then breakfast. That is where I learned to fold the American flag correctly.
I went to Girl Scout camp as a camper as long as I could.
I learned to swim at that camp. We didn’t have a lake. The creek/small river was dammed up in two places. The water level at low dam was such that we could stand. That was where we learned to swim. When we could swim a certain distance with the crawl stroke on front and elementary back stroke, we passed and were allowed to swim at the high dam. YEA!
I saw the new lake (very muddy) they built and wanted to be a counselor, but was told I was too young.
That great experience stayed with me for the rest of my life.
As a Mariner Scout we learned boating and water safety skills. The blue uniforms were great. Too bad they don’t have Mariner Scouting now. I eventually got my Red Cross Life Saving certificate and Red Cross Water Safety Instructor’s certificate. Also, I got my Red Cross Boating Instructors certificate. From then until now, I have stayed around the waterfront as much as possible. In Northern New York and Maine, I used those skills for 12 years in summer camps. Over the years, I bought a Sunfish sailboat, then a 21-foot Aquarius sailboat for Lake Erie.
Each year, I still buy my five boxes of Girl Scout Cookies. Every time I see them dressed in their uniforms, it brings back wonderful memories. The Girl Scouts have been a great part of my 83 years.
