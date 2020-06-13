The loss of a formal graduation stings, but at least 18-year-old Javondre Paige has a destination to look forward to now.
Paige’s next adventure will take him sight-unseen across the country to Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif., where he’ll play junior college football for the Comets. Paige hopes after two years to transfer to San Diego State or Fresno State.
“It was a place that definitely wanted me, and I have a great chance at competing for the starting (quarterback) job as soon as I get on campus,” Paige said. “I’ve never even visited there. It was a lot of Zoom calls with the coaches every day, and they made me feel like it was the right choice for me, a place where I can showcase my abilities for the next level.
“I’m definitely excited. California is known for great weather. I’ll get to meet a ton of new teammates and soak in the atmosphere. It’s a place where I feel like I can succeed and live out my dreams.”
His high school graduation ceremony turned out to be a pipe dream. Page was originally set for a Saturday morning ceremony June 6 at the Coliseum. Instead the Pirates settled for a drive-thru June 8 and 9.
And that loss hurt more than any lost football game.
“With a regular graduation, it’s the last chance to see all your friends in one setting,” Paige said. “You see them walk across that stage and achieve the same thing that you’re achieving, and you get to do it in front of so many people who have supported you throughout the last four years.
“It’s sad. I had a lot of family planning on coming in from out of town, and that’s been taken away from them. I’m just about the last of the grandkids to graduate, and my graduation is not the same at all. … They give us 10 tickets for each student, and I would’ve used the whole 10 and needed more.”
Instead, Paige is working out on his own, “hanging out with friends six feet apart,” and waiting for the NCAA and state of California to decide on a date he can safely report to Contra Costa.
In the meantime, there’s time to reflect on the last four years.
“Page has meant everything to me, ever since I got there my freshman year,” Paige said. “So many people have supported me on the field and off — the team moms, my teachers, my coaches, my friends. I can’t thank everyone enough, because they made me the person I am today. They always believed in me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.