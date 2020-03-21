My daughter's prom dress, an "illusion cap sleeve corded lace gown with crystals," hangs in her closet, the silky, marine blue material peeping out of the disposable garment bag's bottom.
Brooke, a high school senior, bought it with her own money, all earned at the local Chick-fil-A.
Now we wonder if she will have a prom. Should she return it? I see on the retailer's website that the price has been reduced from $249 to $199.
I have an old note in my planner that the high school seniors' caps and gowns, a $49 expenditure, will be distributed on Wednesday, March 25. But that's not happening. Will she even get to walk in a graduation ceremony?
My other daughter, Noël, a high school freshman, finally found a physical activity that she enjoys — track — but her spiffy $130 shoes mostly rest in the shoe rack. She has managed to organize a few running excursions with friends but comes home dispirited that they can't do more.
Noël texts me that the Randolph Hospital teen volunteer program for the summer has been cancelled. Now what will she do for the summer? Very few places will hire 15-year-olds, and who knows who will be hiring in June anyway?
I overhear Brooke grumbling to peers about how "unnecessary" the quarantine is, and I don't have the heart to tell her that as a Type 1 diabetic, she is one of the folks health officials are trying to protect. Would her sugars be unmanageable and spiral into diabetic ketoacidosis should she contract the virus?
At first glance, the kitchen looks clean. The lunchboxes and associated items that create clutter have been moved to the basement. But the girls have been cooking — sausage balls, truffles, an apple crisp, tomato bisque soup. There are tomato-sauce spatters on the kitchen cabinets and an appalling amount of baking mix and flour hiding in hard-to-reach spots. A few apple peels that didn't make it into the woods dot the driveway.
We had a crisis on Wednesday: There was no Internet at home. The cable provider explained that they had outages in a wide area and were doing their best to return service.
The girls weren't just missing Netflix and TikTok — they have schoolwork to do. Particularly Brooke, who was already taking Latin and anatomy/physiology online at home before the quarantine began.
Supper lasted more than hour that night. There was nothing to do, so they opted to chat with my husband and me.
"Wait, can I take a shower if we don't have WiFi?" Brooke, a member of the National Honor Society, seriously pondered aloud. And when I reminded her that our neighbor had offered to let them borrow some DVDs she wondered if she could play a DVD without WiFi.
Later Brooke went to our neighbor's house and returned with a stack of DVDs and settled in to watch "Avatar."
For now, the quarantine feels like more of the same. First there was the Christmas break, then half-day exams, a senior skip day, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, plus two teacher workdays, two weather occurrences in February, President's Day and now this.
But the novelty of sleeping until 10 a.m. and wearing pajamas for the greater part of the day is wearing thin. They miss their friends, their routines. They even miss school.
During the last few months, when Noël is bored, she sometimes walks around the community picking up trash. I guess with all this takeout food and curbside service everywhere, she will find plenty of litter to remove in all her spare time.
