What we do: Save and re-home cats and dogs from the community and from high-kill shelters in North Carolina. The nonprofit is 100% volunteer-run; every penny they receive goes to help the animals.
Wish list: Monetary donations to go towards veterinarian bills; volunteers to foster and help with transport and at adoption fairs; Purina Cat Chow and Kitten Chow, canned pate cat food, scoopable litter, Purina One canned or dry dog food, gift cards to PetSmart.
To donate: Text 336-509-7573 or email rfjg2903@bellsouth.net to arrange pick up or drop off at Saturday adoption fairs at the Lawndale PetSmart store in Greensboro.
