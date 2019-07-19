I was a 20-year-old sergeant in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam during that period, and on that day, July 20, 1969, my squad and I were filling sandbags in the blistering hot sun. Our time zone was 14 hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time, so while it was night-time for America, it was midday of the next for us.
We had a small transistor radio tuned to music on Armed Forces Network when the announcer broke in with the live audio of the landing.
We all laughed about it, didn’t believe it totally, and our most memorable talk was that if “they” could send men to the moon, why couldn’t “they” stop the WAR?
It was the next week before we saw pictures in the Stars and Stripes military newspaper we got. Some belief then set in.
— James Cass, Jamestown