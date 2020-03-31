GREENSBORO — ITG Brands said Tuesday it is giving $50,000 to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund to support those in the community impacted by the coronavirus.
The donation, along with $500,000 the United Way of Greater Greensboro is adding from its reserve fund, brings the total to more than $644,000. United Way said last week its Board of Directors had agreed to direct money from its emergency reserve to the relief fund and encouraged the community to match that amount.
ITG said it was responding to United Way's call for help.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors here in our own community and everywhere around the world who have been impacted by this pandemic,” Oliver Kutz, chairman and CEO of the Greensboro-based tobacco company, said in a statement Monday announcing the donation.
A Virus Relief Taskforce was to begin reviewing and approving this week funding applications from local nonprofits that are providing services to children, families, seniors, the homeless and small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
These are the six priority areas:
• Food insecurities, such as homebound seniors and families with children.
• Education interruptions, such as children in early Head-Start through postsecondary.
• Employment reductions, such as reduced hours, layoffs and furlough.
• Housing vulnerabilities, such as rental assistance and shelters for homeless.
• Medical access, such as transportation or those in need of homebound supports.
• Business disruption, such as resources for the small business community.
Nonprofits that meet those requirements can submit requests at www.unitedwaygso.org or by emailing communityinvestment@unitedwaygso.org. Applications received after 1 p.m on Mondays will be reviewed the next week.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the fund can text the word “virus” to 40403 or visit www.unitedwaygso.org.
