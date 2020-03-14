GREENSBORO — The Interactive Resource Center will not operate as an overnight shelter for now and has suspended all non-essential services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The nonprofit said in a statement that it has made several changes after consulting with national homeless health care experts in order to better protect people experiencing homelessness, who often have much higher rates of chronic medical conditions making them particularly vulnerable.
- The IRC is extending hours to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days per week to allow a place for people experiencing homelessness to access showers, hand washing and other sanitation needs.
- The IRC will only be open to people experiencing homelessness.
- As large-scale feeding programs are not advised, the IRC will be providing bagged lunches and dinners on site beginning Monday.
- Street outreach has been suspended, based on a mandate from state health officials.
- In-person donations will not be accepted. However, online donations can be made at ww.ircgso.org or the IRC's AmazonSmile wish list.
