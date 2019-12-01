What we do: Day center for people experiencing homelessness in Greensboro. Offers showers and laundry services, phone and mail services, medical services, job search assistance, a computer lab, job-skills classes, GED classes, veterans support, etc.
Wish list: High efficiency laundry detergent, blankets, toboggans, gloves, scarves, socks, hoodies and coats.
To donate: Bring items between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays to 407 E. Washington St. in Greensboro. 336-332-0824, Ext. 140.
