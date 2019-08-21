What: Debut of ACC Network.
When: 7 p.m. today.
How to watch: Spectrum (channel 388) and High Point-based North State (channel 1062) also will air the network.
Other carriers: DirecTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios and YouTubeTV.
Notable: About 450 live games, including 40 football games during the regular season and 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, will be broadcast on an annual basis.
ACC Network firsts
Program: “All ACC,” a news and information studio show.
Documentary: “The Class That Saved Coach K,” 9 p.m. today. A look at Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 1982 recruiting class of Johnny Dawkins, Jay Bilas, Mark Alarie and David Henderson.
Talk show: “Packer and Durham,” a talk show that airs on SiriusXM radio on weekday mornings from 7 to 10 a.m., will make its network simulcast debut at 7 a.m. Friday.
Live game: Wisconsin at No. 1 Florida State, women’s soccer, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Big Four appearances: Santa Clara at Wake Forest, women’s soccer, 5 p.m. Wednesday. Followed by Georgetown at Duke, women’s soccer, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Football game: Georgia Tech at defending national champion Clemson, 8 p.m. Aug. 29.
Big Four football appearance: Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.
Football Saturday: Aug. 31. East Carolina at N.C. State, noon; Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.; Virginia at Pitt, 7:30 p.m.