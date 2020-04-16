Inferior materials and designs
Single-layer masks
Double-layer designs using lower quality, lightweight cotton
Fabric used in “breathable” T-shirts designed to be porous
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS WILL YIELD INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DECREASE TO BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT, WHILE SOUTH SOUTHWESTERLY SURFACE WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 15 TO 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS OF 25 TO 30 MPH. ADVERSE FIRE BEHAVIOR IS POSSIBLE. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED.
Inferior materials and designs
Single-layer masks
Double-layer designs using lower quality, lightweight cotton
Fabric used in “breathable” T-shirts designed to be porous
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.