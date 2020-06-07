IndyCar Texas Auto Racing

Scott Dixon holds up the winners trophy in Victory Lane after winning an IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

Through all of the uncertainty and unknowns after more than eight months since the last IndyCar race, Scott Dixon and another pair of former champs relied on their experience for podium finishes. Story, B3.

