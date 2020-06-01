NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

Drivers Joey Logano, left, and Chase Elliott talk following a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

Instances of wrecking and post-wreck confrontations from the race leaders seem to be coming more frequently, highlighted by Sunday’s collision between Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, and Kyle Busch turning Elliott late two weeks ago. Story, B10.

Load comments