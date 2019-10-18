To celebrate the strong women who have survived breast cancer, we invited readers to submit their photos and words of inspiration. Family, friends, faith and the future were among some of the things these survivors credited as their support system and inspiration to persevere.
To read more of their stories and others, check out the photo gallery on greensboro.com.
