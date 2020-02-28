No. 6 Connecticut 92
Houston 40
HOUSTON — Megan Walker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Anna Makurat added 16 points and No. 6 UConn beat Houston 92-40 on Saturday.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and nine rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield chipped in 10 points and seven assists and Christyn Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (25-3, 15-0 American). UConn shot 56%, including hitting on 10 of 26 on 3-pointers.
UConn outscored Houston 34-7 in the first quarter, which included at 25-0 run. Walker had 12 points and Anna Makurat added eight in the period.
The Huskies forced Houston into 20 turnovers, which they converted into 23 points and held a 52-22 advantage in points in the paint.
Tatyana Hill had 11 points, and Dymond Gladney had nine points for Houston (12-17, 5-10), which lost its sixth straight.
The Huskies will close out their regular season on Monday night against Central Florida. They will be looking to complete a perfect season in conference play.
