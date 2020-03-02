No. 5 Connecticut 80
South Florida 39
The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team played their last regular season game as a member of the American Athletic Conference, winning in convincing fashion over USF 80-39.
The win moved the fifth-ranked Huskies to 26-3 on the season and to 118-0 all-time in AAC play.
This is the final season the school will play in the conference, having announced they will move back to the Big East for next season.
Since the Huskies first season in the American, they have won every regular season game and every conference tournament game.
They will be going for their 7th straight conference championship when they tip off against the winner of in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
The closest game the Huskies have had in their conference tournament run was a 14-point victory over USF in 2015.
UConn was led by Megan Walker, who had 23 points and seven rebounds. She was one of five different Huskies who cracked double-figures on the night.
The Huskies defense held the Bulls to 26% shooting from the field and 10.5% shooting from the three-point line.
They forced the Bulls into 18 turnovers and converted them to 23 points.
The Huskies are looking to jump onto the one-seed line for the NCAA Tournament.
They only have two wins over ranked teams, but all of their losses came to teams ranked inside the top six.
