Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Carolina Hurricanes are a one-line team right now, carried by Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Teuvo Teravainen, carried by their stars in the absence of anyone else stepping in to fill the void. It just so happens that their one functioning line is a productive one. Story, B10.

