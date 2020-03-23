RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes said Monday the team will temporarily close its PNC Arena offices today and have employees work remotely because of the coronavirus crisis.
“As the situation with coronavirus continues to escalate, it is clear that social distancing is the best way to protect our employees and help to flatten the curve,” Don Waddell, the Canes’ president and general manager, said in a statement. “We will continue to operate our business on the hockey and arena sides as normally as possible given the circumstances.”
The NHL on March 12 suspended the season.
Gale Force Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Hurricanes, handles the daily operations of the arena.
The PNC Arena box office and The Eye, the team merchandise store, will be closed.
Hurricanes season-ticket members were asked to contact ticket reps via email, and individual-game purchasers told to call the PNC Box Office Information line (919-861-2323) from Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. or consult Ticketmaster.com.
The Hurricanes’ online shop, CarolinaProShop.com, will remain open, but delivery times may be delayed, the team said.
PNC Arena will be partnering with UNC REX, WakeMed and The Blood Connection (TBC) to host a blood drive on Thursday, in an effort to help alleviate a blood shortage.
The blood drive will be held 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at PNC Arena, and will prioritize social distancing to ensure the health and wellness of all donors and staff involved.
Blood centers and hospitals are asking for additional blood donations, and precautions will be taken to limit exposure. The measures include:
n Donors will be asked to wait in their cars to eliminate the need for people to gather in the same area before their donation.
n Donors will be contacted via call or text when TBC is ready to start the donation process.
n Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to control social distancing.
Donors can make an appointment online at thebloodconnection.org or by calling 800-392-6551.
