RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes could be closer to finally securing an outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Hurricanes, in a written request to the Centennial Authority, asked that the PNC Arena landlord contribute $200,000 to $250,000 to assist in landing an NHL Stadium Series game next season. The Hurricanes, in the request, said the game likely would be played January or February 2021 in N.C. State’s football stadium if approved by the NHL. No potential opponent was named.
Don Waddell, the Hurricanes president and general manager, said in the written request that more than 50,000 people were expected to attend the game, if held, and noted that other outdoor games have generated an economic impact of roughly $22 million.
Waddell, in the request to the authority, said the game could have an even larger economic impact in that there would be plans for a “blockbuster concert” at PNC Arena the night before the game.
Waddell said that prior to the NHL approving the game, the Hurricanes must obtain financial commitments from local organizations and government to help offset the Hurricanes’ cost for presenting the game and concert. Waddell, in the letter, said the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau has committed $125,000 and that it was anticipated the bureau would increase that amount to $200,000.
Waddell said the funds from the Centennial Authority would help in obtaining funding from such sources as the State of North Carolina, Wake County, City of Raleigh and the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.
Tom McCormick, the authority chairman, has referred the Hurricanes’ request to the authority’s finance committee for review. He said Thursday that a vote on the request could come at the authority’s April meeting.
“There are several benefits,” McCormick said in an interview. “One, it benefits the Hurricanes, and pretty much anything that benefits them benefits the building because their profile rises and it gets more people to come and see them play (at PNC Arena). Maybe (fans) will go over there (Carter-Finley Stadium) having never seen a hockey game before and they’ll come here. So it benefits that way.”
The 2020 NHL Stadium Series game will be played Feb. 15 at the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., as the Colorado Avalanche host the Los Angeles Kings.
The authority held a two-hour closed session Thursday to be updated on the lease negotiations with Gale Force Sports & Entertainment, the Hurricanes’ parent company. The current lease expires in 2024 and the authority has hired CAA Icon, a strategic management consulting firm, to work with Gale Force on a new lease.
McCormick, asked to characterize the negotiations, called them “very positive.”
