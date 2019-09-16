Hurricanes Media Day Hockey

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal answers questions during the the team’s NHL hockey media day in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

 Gerry Broome

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says not to read too much into the line combinations early in training camp, even tough the top four lines have been intact through the first three days. Brind’Amour says some of the lines could be used when the Canes play their first exhibition tonight. Story, B3.

Load comments