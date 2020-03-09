RALEIGH — Alex Nedeljkovic was the winning goaltender on Sunday and a reassigned goaltender on Monday.
The Carolina Hurricanes sent Nedeljkovic back to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL on Monday with injured goalie Petr Mrazek set to soon rejoin the Canes lineup.
Nedeljkovic had 28 saves Sunday as the Canes took a 6-2 road victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Nedeljkovic, 24, and goalie Anton Forsberg were recalled from the Checkers after the Canes lost both Mrazek and goalie James Reimer to injuries in the Feb. 22 game at Toronto.
Mrazek, who suffered a concussion, joined the Canes on the road trip and was able to practice Saturday.
Nedeljkovic has a 1-2-1 record, 3.05 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in four NHL games this season. He has a 15-10-2 record, 2.51 GAA and .905 save percentage and four shutouts in 28 AHL appearances with Charlotte in 2019-20.
