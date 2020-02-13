Hurricanes Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars center Jason Dickinson (18) fights with Carolina Hurricanes right wing Justin Williams (14) and defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dallas defeated Carolina 4-1. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

 Michael Ainsworth

The unfortunate reality that the Carolina Hurricanes haven’t quite been on their game with the same consistency over the last month — at a time when there’s no room for slippage — has everyone from the front office to the front row on edge. Story, C4

