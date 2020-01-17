Canadiens Hurricanes Hockey

Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) controls the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

 Karl B DeBlaker

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke his fibula in Thursday’s loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets and is out indefinitely. He underwent surgery, and no timetable was given for the 26-year-old’s return to the ice. Story, B5.

