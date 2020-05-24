As they walked toward the garden they saw what looked like white puffy clouds. When they walked closer they looked like colorful clouds.
Josh reached down to touch it and noticed it felt like cotton candy.
He put it in his mouth. "Yum!"
He jumped up and when he did he went 100 feet up.
"Wa-wa," they all said when he landed on the ground.
Alyssa tried some and began to float. She was flying through the sky!
After awhile she came down. They all began flying, running super fast and more.
They did all of them and when the last one was done the clouds all disappeared.
"That was the best day ever!" they shouted.
But they did not think how the magic clouds worked.
As they started walking back to their home Josh said, "Let's plant some more for tomorrow!"
