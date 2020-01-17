The course Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego set in September — a hard pivot toward minutes for young players, without freezing out the veterans — made sense.
The question regarding this strategy was execution.
Could Borrego leverage playing time as an investment in the future, without looking arbitrary to a locker room with high-salary vets? Could he maintain a competitive atmosphere, while still leaning heavily toward first-and second-year pros?
Based on interviews with Hornets players — and the raw stats — Borrego has pulled this off. At mid-season, nearly half the Hornets’ total minutes have gone to rookies or second-year players. Yet several vets said they feel valued and respected this season, even as their minutes have declined.
“We talk a lot — practice, games. (Clarity) is the key,” Nicolas Batum, Charlotte’s highest-paid player with a salary of $25,565,217, said. “(Fans) would be surprised just how much he’s engaged with everyone.”
Over a decade as a San Antonio Spurs assistant, Borrego learned plenty from coach Gregg Popovich. Among the most valuable lessons: Don’t shy away from clarity, even if it entails conflict. Tell players upfront where you stand with them and what they can expect, because delaying those difficult conversations only makes potential problems worse.
That particularly applied to focusing on youth in a rebuild. Borrego called this his “tricky balance.”
“When you’re transparent, it builds genuine trust. Not the fake trust that is running around a lot of the NBA,” Borrego said.
“I learned this from one of the best (Popovich, a future Hall of Famer): The easiest thing is just to (B.S.) somebody and get your way. ... I’d rather deal with it head-on.”
That’s precisely what Borrego did before training camp in late September.
Borrego was blunt in an interview with the Observer in September about how things would change this season.
“I’m not going to coach a team based on contracts, how much you’re making, where you were drafted, if you were drafted,” he said then, adding, “More than ever, these young guys are going to get a crack at minutes.”
In a 15-26 first half of the season, four players who are in their first or second NBA seasons (Devonte Graham, Miles Bridges and rookies P.J. Washington and Cody Martin) have combined for 4,327 minutes, or 43 percent of the Hornets’ total playing time. Add minutes for Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon from the 2017 draft class, and that number rises to 5,701 or 56 percent of playing time.
Borrego has made good on not allowing salaries or contracts to define roles: Three of the five top-paid players on this team — Batum, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist — have two starts this season (by Batum).
However, Borrego has lived up to his promise to honor competition; not to ignore performance to force-feed minutes to young guys. Each of 13 players who started the season on guaranteed contracts (most recently, third-string center Willy Hernangomez) has played at least a patch of time in the rotation.
The variance has been wide; Bacon started the first 10 games, slipped out of the rotation all-together, then returned to steady minutes. Eight-year veteran Bismack Biyombo started at center when Cody Zeller was hurt and provided a physicality that kept him a starter for 25 games.
Borrego said he wouldn’t have predicted in September that this many players would have played significant roles already.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.