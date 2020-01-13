N.C. A&T 69
Delaware State 45
Site: Memorial Hall, Dover, Del.
Why the Aggies won: The third quarter was good to the Aggies following a first half that saw the two teams tied at halftime. A layup by Lyric Turner gave the Hornets a 30-28 lead right out of the half, but those would be the final points that the Hornets would record in the quarter. The Aggies followed that layup with a 22-0 run to end the final 9:14 of the quarter, giving them a 20-point lead entering the fourth. On top of the 20-0 run, the Aggies shot 53% from 3-point range, knocking down 10. They also held the Hornets to 8% on 24 attempts from three.
Key performers
Aggies: Cinia McCray 23 points, 7-of-10 3PT, 7 rebounds; C’Coriea Foy 12 points, 7 rebounds.; Hornets: Janasia Law 10 points, 8 rebounds; Tierra Floyd 7 points, 3 rebounds.
Notable: The Aggies have now won 27 consecutive regular season MEAC games, dating all the way back to Feb. 2018. ... The win over Delaware State is also their 17th consecutive regular season MEAC road win, dating back to Feb. 2017. ... The Aggies’ C’coriea Foy scored 12 points, putting her at 991 points for her career. She needs nine points to become only the 14th Aggie to score 1,000 points in a career. ... The win gives the Aggies their 3rd conference win of the season, keeping them in a tie for first place with Norfolk State. ... The win is the Aggies’ fifth straight, dating back to their win over Clemson on Dec. 20th.
Records
Aggies: 11-4, 3-0 MEAC
Hornets: 6-9, 2-1 MEAC
Up next: Aggies: at Coppin State, 2 p.m. Saturday; Hornets: at N. C. Central, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25th
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.