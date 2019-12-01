What we do: Provide patient care, counseling support and education for patients and families impacted by serious illness, loss and change.
Wish list: Chenille socks, soft blankets, silk pillow cases, pet treats, small CD player, battery-operated clip fan, individually-wrapped hard and chocolate candies, lip balm, low fragrance body/hand cream, individually-packaged snacks and small-denomination gift cards to discount stores, fast-food restaurants and drug stores or monetary donations.
To donate: Contact Jane Gibson at 336-478-2511 or jgibson@hospicegso.org.
